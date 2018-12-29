The release of video footage to back up Japan's claims that a South Korean destroyer locked its targeting radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft provoked a sharp backlash from South Korea.

Defense Ministry officials said Dec. 28 that the video, lasting approximately 13 minutes, was intended to show that the crew of the Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft had acted appropriately.

Japan contends a South Korean destroyer locked its fire-control radar on an MSDF P-1 patrol aircraft on Dec. 20 as it flew off the coast of the Noto Peninsula over the Sea of Japan.

The video shows crew members calling out six times to the South Korean vessel and asking in English what its intent was regarding the radar, fearing they could be fired upon.

South Korea's Defense Ministry reacted sharply to the release of the footage by issuing a statement Dec. 28 that said, "We express deep concern and regret that Japan released the video just one day after a meeting of officials from South Korea and Japan to erase the misunderstandings held by each side."

Defense officials of the two nations held a teleconference on Dec. 27 to discuss the radar incident.

The South Korean statement again stressed that no tracking radar was used on the MSDF aircraft.

In announcing the video footage would be released, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Dec. 28, "We want the public and the international community to understand that Japan is conducting itself appropriately with regard to SDF operations."

At the same time, Iwaya added that he did not want the incident to further aggravate bilateral relations, noting that cooperation by the two sides is vital in terms of national security.

Iwaya said that he wanted to continue to pursue exchanges between the two nations to create an atmosphere where the other side could admit it was at fault and apologize.

Experts in Japan said the video footage backed many of the claims made by the SDF.

Toshiyuki Ito, a professor at the Kanazawa Institute of Technology Toranomon Graduate School who once served as a vice admiral in the MSDF, said the aircraft crew members acted calmly and in a professional manner.

"I believe that since it was not during a military conflict and involved the South Korean military that is an ally, the crew members were not particularly fearful but likely were trying to tell the other party that it was doing something foolish," Ito said.

Some of the audio in the footage was erased prior to the release of the footage, making it impossible to hear what happened when the fire-control radar locked onto the aircraft.

"It was probably erased due to consideration for the SDF's capabilities, but it weakened the evidence for Japan's argument," Ito said.

Defense Ministry officials said the footage was edited so as not to divulge the full extent of the MSDF's capabilities.

The aircraft had technology that allowed for converting the radar waves into sound waves.

Other audio had crew members talking about a loud sound made after the conversion.

The six calls to the South Korean destroyer were made after switching the radio frequency and using three different frequencies.

Bonji Ohara, a senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, called the action appropriate because changing the frequency increases the possibility of communication with the other party.

While the audio was edited, there was no shortening of the video and the footage does not show the aircraft flying low directly over the destroyer as South Korean officials earlier claimed.

Yoji Koda, a former commander of the MSDF Fleet, said, "An appropriate distance was maintained and the flight path was not something that would cause concern" to the other side.

The footage also shows a South Korean patrol and rescue boat near the destroyer along with what looks like a North Korean vessel.

Ito said that footage undermined the South Korean claim that the destroyer used the radar in its search for the North Korean boat.

(This article was written by Hajimu Takeda in Seoul and Shinichi Fujiwara, Hirotaka Kojo, Naotaka Fujita and Norihiko Kuwabara in Tokyo.)