* * *

What began as a case of mistaken identity has led to a circus atmosphere at a Malaysian court.

The trial has started for Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong, who is accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Her supposed accomplice in the assassination, Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, was freed after the murder charges were dropped against her.

The women said North Korean had tricked them into killing Kim with a nerve agent.

Mysterious circumstances have been uncovered surrounding Kim’s death, include his meeting with a possible U.S. intelligence agent, a wad of US$100 bills, and a missing USB memory stick.

But the investigation could have taken a more mundane turn had it not been for an early mistake by Malaysian police.

Investigative sources have also provided The Asahi Shimbun with further details of what happened down at Kuala Lumpur international airport two years ago.

ATTACKED BY TWO UNKNOWN WOMEN

Just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2017, security cameras at Kuala Lumpur International Airport recorded Kim Jong Nam about 40 meters from the departure gate. He was walking slowly with a black travel bag hanging from his shoulder.

Two women approached Kim, and one of them, wearing a sleeveless top, said something to him and went a step ahead on his left. When Kim turned to face her, she stretched her arms toward him.

The other woman, in long sleeves, approached Kim from behind and wrapped her hands around his face. Although it appeared that she was playfully covering his eyes, she was actually smearing a liquid on his skin.

Kim twisted his body and shook off the women, who quickly left in different directions.

The attack took only four seconds. Others in the area did not notice what was happening.

Kim stood still for a while and consulted nearby airport staff. After being brought to police, he told them about the two women and said he was “smeared with something.”

“I want to file a damage report with police,” he said.

Kim headed toward a medical center on a lower floor at the airport, but he started stumbling and asked the accompanying police officers to walk slower.

DOCTORS BATTLE TO SAVE KIM

Eleven minutes after the attack, Kim arrived at the medical center. According to doctors, Kim mentioned the smeared substance and said his face was in pain.

He could still stand by himself and carried the black bag with his right arm.

However, he soon collapsed next to the counter, vomited blood and was frothing at the mouth. He lost consciousness and his eyes rolled up, but he continued to shed tears and drool saliva, according to doctors.

His heart weakened and the oxygen saturation in his blood dropped below a close-to-fatal 40 percent. The normal level is around 90 percent.

Doctors injected adrenalin to get his heart pumping while holding an oxygen mask over his face. Kim’s teeth clamped shut and his body started to twitch.

When doctors removed blood from Kim’s mouth and inserted oxygen tubes, they could smell his stomach acid.

After an hour of emergency care, the doctors judged that they could do no more for him at the airport and sent him by ambulance to a large hospital.

“On the way to the hospital, his heart beat only once, and that was his last,” an investigative source said.

The ambulance arrived at the hospital after about 30 minutes.

Doctors massaged his heart and took other measures, but Kim’s breathing and pulse never returned. He was pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

A doctor’s report about the corpse read: “The man has a large body and looks like an Asian with short hair. His nose and ears are extremely normal.”

Two days later, a judicial autopsy started on Kim’s body. Purple spots on his back had spread.

According to an autopsy report, Kim was 173 cm tall and weighed 96 kilograms. The report ruled out a stroke or heart attack as the cause of death.

Based on Kim’s profuse sweating, convulsions and pupil contraction, police suspected he had been poisoned.

The VX nerve agent, hundreds of times more potent than potassium cyanide, was discovered in tests on the mucous membrane on Kim’s eyes, his facial skin and his blood.

After eleven days, police stated the official cause of Kim’s death was VX nerve gas poisoning.

POLICE MISTAKE REVEALS KIM'S TRUE IDENTITY

A doctor who examined the body wrote information from the deceased’s passport in a report sent to police. The report identified the man as “Kim Chol,” aged 46, who was born on June 10, 1970, in Pyongyang.

The passport number was “836410070.” The passport is for a diplomat of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

His five-year passport was renewed on Nov. 9, 2016, three months before his death.

Malaysia police initially didn’t understand the enormity of the case. They thought that “Kim Chol” was a South Korean because the officer mistakenly took “Korea” at the end of “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” for South Korea.

Police reported the matter to the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia.

The embassy immediately knew police had made a mistake and pointed out that the body was North Korean. The embassy also informed police that Kim Chol is another name for Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader’s half-brother.

Malaysia police upgraded the level of the investigation. Teams from police headquarters and a special investigative unit with plain-clothes officers were mobilized.

The North Korean Embassy had asked for the body, but Malaysian police refused, saying the matter is “under investigation.”

An executive of the Malaysia police looked back and wondered what course the investigation would have taken if police had not mistakenly notified the South Korean Embassy. If Kim’s body had been promptly given to the North Korean Embassy, would there have been so much attention given over the death of an “ordinary” traveler named Kim Chol?

The investigation into Kim’s death moved into higher gear.

An analysis of security camera footage and other information found that four North Korean secret police officials and foreign ministry employees trained the assassins and observed the attack on Kim.

The North Koreans already fled the country.

A judge in the ongoing trial has said that the assassins conspired with four North Korean men and killed Kim Jong Nam under a deliberate plan.

BODY DOUBLE THEORY

Japanese TV programs spread a theory that Kim Jong Nam was still alive and that the person killed was a body double.

That theory was based on two pictures. The first picture, owned by a Japanese TV station, showed Kim in swimwear with a tattoo of two carp visible on his belly. The second picture of Kim, taken after the attack, was from a Malaysian newspaper. The bottom of his belly was visible but no tattoo appeared in the picture.

However, sources related to the hospital who looked at the body rejected the body double theory.

“The tattoo was placed higher than his belly button,” a source said.

KIM CONTACTED AN AMERICAN

“Very strange items have been discovered,” an investigator said seven days after Kim’s death, referring to more than 30 items in Kim’s travel bag, including a bunch of banknotes, private pictures and rare medicine.

Police tried to figure out why Kim was in Malaysia and where he visited based on the items.

Most of the banknotes were $100 bills totaling about $124,000. There are no records of Kim withdrawing the cash in Malaysia.

Kim entered the country on Feb. 6 and moved to a hotel on Langkawi, a northern resort island, on Feb. 8.

According to a senior investigator, Kim secretly met with an American at the hotel. Malaysian authorities had monitored the man on previous trips to the country. They confirmed he was American and suspected that he was a member of a U.S. intelligence agency.

An investigator who went to the site reported, “It is possible that Kim gave him some sort of information in exchange for the cash.”

An analysis of Kim’s laptop showed that a USB memory stick had been inserted right before or after the meeting with the American. There was no USB memory stick in his belongings, and police suspect Kim had given it to the American.

Kim spent five of his eight days in Malaysia on Langkawi.

Police now strongly believe that Kim came to Malaysia to meet with the American, and the assassin group was there ready to pounce.

According to investigative reports, medicine for diabetes, high blood pressure and gout were found in Kim’s travel bag. Those drugs were also detected in his blood,

Kim, a known fan of gourmet food, often told his acquaintances that he was concerned about his health.

“I have to be careful about what I eat,” he is quoted as saying.

His bag also contained several dozen Viagra pills, as well as medicine for women to control their hormonal balance. He apparently planned to bring the medicine to his wife who lives in their home in Macau.

Kim also took selfies with his friends in Malaysia and sent the pictures to his wife. A commemorative picture of Kim, his wife and children leaning on each other was inserted in his passport.