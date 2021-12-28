[PR]

新型コロナウイルスが確認されてから2年。先進国と途上国との間ではワクチン接種機会の格差が広がり、変異株「オミクロン株」の感染は100を超える国・地域に広がった。この危機にどう立ち向かえばいいのか。世界保健機関（WHO）のテドロス・アダノム事務局長が、新年に向けた決意を朝日新聞などに寄稿した。

〈2021年は混乱の年だったが、私たちは22年に大流行を終わらせ、全ての人の健康を増進する方法を知っている〉

2021年が終わりに近づき、これまでを振り返り、これからを考えるのにいい時期となった。今年も大変な1年だったが、ありがたく思うことも多い。

新型コロナウイルスの大流行の危機から抜け出した国はないが、感染を防ぎ、治療する新しい方法はたくさんある。世界中で85億回以上のワクチンが接種され、何百万人もの命が救われた。新しい治療法が開発されており、それを利用する機会が劇的に増え、亡くなる人の数は減るだろう。

だが、偏狭なナショナリズムや一部の国によるワクチンの買いだめは、平等な供給を妨げ、変異株「オミクロン株」が現れる理想的な条件をつくり出した。不平等が長く続くほど、私たちが予防も予見もできない形でこのウイルスが進化する危険性はさらに高まる。私たちが不平等を終わらせれば、大流行は終わる。

ワクチン供給の国際的な枠組み「COVAX（コバックス）ファシリティー」も一部となっている「ACTアクセラレーター」を通じ、WHOと連携機関などは、世界中で必要としている人たちがワクチンや検査、治療を利用できるよう助けている。

この大流行は3年目に入ろうとしているが、私はそれを終わらせる年になると確信している。それは、私たちが協力して初めて実現できる。

新型コロナによる死や病気とは別に、感染症の大流行は20年間にわたり健康増進を脅かす。何百万人もの人たちが、習慣的なワクチン接種、家族計画の指導、伝染性あるいは非伝染性の病気の治療を受けるといった機会を逃してきた。

しかしながら、大きな進展や進歩もあった。

WHOは、世界で最初のマラリアワクチンを広範囲で使うことを勧めた。もし広範囲かつ即座に導入されるなら、毎年何万人もの命を救うことができるだろう。

ポリオは、まだ残っている2カ国で5例の感染しか報告されておらず、かつてないほど根絶に近づいた。

そして、（WHOが03年の総会で採択した「たばこ規制枠組み条約」により）喫煙は減り続けている。

一方で、WHOは連携機関などとともに、エボラ出血熱やマールブルグ病の新たな発生を阻むなど、世界各地の危機に対応してきた。世界が将来の流行や大流行に備えるのを助けるため、私たちは各国が新しい生物学的物質を共有できる新たなバイオハブのシステムを立ち上げた。

そして、ベルリンに感染症の大流行や流行の情報を集めるWHOの拠点を開設した。公衆衛生上の監視をしたり対応したりするため、新しいデータサイエンスを活用していく。

新型コロナは、世界の人々が来年直面する唯一の健康上の脅威ではない。WHOは、あらゆる所で、すべての人たちの健康を守り、増進するため、世界各地で働き続ける。

新しい年になれば、新しい決意を抱く。以下は世界のための、私の決意だ。

第一に、私たちは大流行を終わらせなければならない。そのために、22年半ばまでに全ての国で70%の人たちにワクチンを接種するという世界的な目標の達成に向け、全ての国が協力し続ける必要がある。

各国政府が、それぞれに合った公衆衛生や社会的な措置を講じ続ける必要がある。それは、全ての国が懲罰的な措置を受ける恐れなく、変異株の検査や解析、報告をすることも含む。

そして、私たち全員が、それぞれの役割を果たす必要がある。マスクをしたり、人との距離をとったり、人ごみを避けたり、人と会うなら可能であれば屋外、もしくは屋内でもよく換気された場所で、といったように。

第二に、グローバル・ヘルス・セキュリティー（世界的な健康安全保障）のために、より強固な世界的な枠組みを打ち立てる必要がある。

22年、各国は大流行に対処するための世界的な協定をつくる交渉を始める。それは流行や大流行を予防し、備え、検知し、迅速に対応するため世界が必要とするガバナンスや資金調達、システム、手段を強化するものだ。

第三に、ユニバーサル・ヘルス・カバレッジ（全ての人が適切な予防、治療、リハビリなどの保健医療サービスを、支払い可能な費用で受けられる状態）の基礎として、全ての国は、より強固なプライマリー・ヘルス・ケアに投資しなければならない。新型コロナで、健康が危険にさらされると、あらゆることが危険にさらされることが明らかになった。だからWHOは、健康を増進し、世界を安全にし、弱者に奉仕するために働き続けていくのだ。

あらゆる場所の全ての人たちにとって、とても幸せで、安全で、健康な22年でありますように。（WHO事務局長 テドロス・アダノム）

＜英語原文＞

＜2021 has been tumultuous but we know how to end the pandemic and promote health for all in 2022＞

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s a good time to look back, and to look forward.

This has been another tough year, but there’s also a lot to be grateful for.

While no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19.

More than 8.5 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally, saving millions of lives.

New treatments have been developed, which should dramatically increase access and lower mortality.

But narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity, and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant.

And the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can’t prevent or predict.

If we end inequity, we end the pandemic.

Through the ACT-Accelerator, which includes COVAX,WHO and our partners are helping to make vaccines, tests and treatments accessible to people who need them, all over the world.

As we enter the third year of this pandemic, I’m confident that this will be the year we end it-but only if we do it together.

Quite apart from the death and disease caused by COVID-19, the pandemic threatens two decades of progress on health.

Millions of people have missed out on routine vaccination, services for family planning,treatment for communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and more.

However, there have still been breakthroughs and progress.

WHO recommended broad use of the world’s first malaria vaccine, which if introduced widely and urgently, could save tens of thousands of lives every year.

The eradication of polio has never been closer, with just five cases recorded in the two remaining endemic countries.

And tobacco use continues to decline.

Meanwhile, WHO and our partners responded to crises around the world, including stopping new outbreaks of Ebola and Marburg.

To help prepare the world for future epidemics and pandemics, we established the new WHO BioHub System for countries to share novel biological materials.

And we opened the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, to leverage innovations in data science for public health surveillance and response.

COVID-19 is not the only health threat the world’s people will face next year.

WHO will continue to work around the world to protect and promote the health of everyone, everywhere.

A new year brings new resolutions.Here are mine, for the world.

First,we must end the pandemic.

To do that, we need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by the middle of 2022.

We need governments to continue using tailored public health and social measures, including testing, sequencing and reporting of variants by all countries, without fear of punitive measures.

And all of us need to play our part, with masks, distancing, avoiding crowds, meeting outside when possible or in a well-ventilated space indoors.

Second, we need to build a stronger global framework for global health security.

In 2022, countries will start negotiating a global pandemic accord to strengthen the governance, financing, and systems and tools the world needs to prevent, prepare for, detect and respond rapidly to epidemics and pandemics.

And third, all countries must invest in stronger primary health care, as the foundation of universal health coverage.

COVID-19 has demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk.

That’s why WHO will continue to work to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

I wish all people everywhere a very happy, safe and healthy 2022.（By Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization）