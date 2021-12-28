「不平等終わらせれば、大流行は終わる」　WHO事務局長が寄稿

WHO事務局長 テドロス・アダノム By Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization
世界保健機関（WHO）のテドロス・アダノム事務局長
　新型コロナウイルスが確認されてから2年。先進国と途上国との間ではワクチン接種機会の格差が広がり、変異株「オミクロン株」の感染は100を超える国・地域に広がった。この危機にどう立ち向かえばいいのか。世界保健機関（WHO）のテドロス・アダノム事務局長が、新年に向けた決意を朝日新聞などに寄稿した。

〈2021年は混乱の年だったが、私たちは22年に大流行を終わらせ、全ての人の健康を増進する方法を知っている〉

　2021年が終わりに近づき、これまでを振り返り、これからを考えるのにいい時期となった。今年も大変な1年だったが、ありがたく思うことも多い。

　新型コロナウイルスの大流行の危機から抜け出した国はないが、感染を防ぎ、治療する新しい方法はたくさんある。世界中で85億回以上のワクチンが接種され、何百万人もの命が救われた。新しい治療法が開発されており、それを利用する機会が劇的に増え、亡くなる人の数は減るだろう。

　だが、偏狭なナショナリズムや一部の国によるワクチンの買いだめは、平等な供給を妨げ、変異株「オミクロン株」が現れる理想的な条件をつくり出した。不平等が長く続くほど、私たちが予防も予見もできない形でこのウイルスが進化する危険性はさらに高まる。私たちが不平等を終わらせれば、大流行は終わる。

　ワクチン供給の国際的な枠組み「COVAX（コバックス）ファシリティー」も一部となっている「ACTアクセラレーター」を通じ、WHOと連携機関などは、世界中で必要としている人たちがワクチンや検査、治療を利用できるよう助けている。

　この大流行は3年目に入ろうとしているが、私はそれを終わらせる年になると確信している。それは、私たちが協力して初めて実現できる。

　新型コロナによる死や病気とは別に、感染症の大流行は20年間にわたり健康増進を脅かす。何百万人もの人たちが、習慣的なワクチン接種、家族計画の指導、伝染性あるいは非伝染性の病気の治療を受けるといった機会を逃してきた。

　しかしながら、大きな進展や進歩もあった。

　WHOは、世界で最初のマラリアワクチンを広範囲で使うことを勧めた。もし広範囲かつ即座に導入されるなら、毎年何万人もの命を救うことができるだろう。

　ポリオは、まだ残っている2カ国で5例の感染しか報告されておらず、かつてないほど根絶に近づいた。

　そして、（WHOが03年の総会で採択した「たばこ規制枠組み条約」により）喫煙は減り続けている。

　一方で、WHOは連携機関などとともに、エボラ出血熱やマールブルグ病の新たな発生を阻むなど、世界各地の危機に対応してきた。世界が将来の流行や大流行に備えるのを助けるため、私たちは各国が新しい生物学的物質を共有できる新たなバイオハブのシステムを立ち上げた。

　そして、ベルリンに感染症の大流行や流行の情報を集めるWHOの拠点を開設した。公衆衛生上の監視をしたり対応したりするため、新しいデータサイエンスを活用していく。

　新型コロナは、世界の人々が来年直面する唯一の健康上の脅威ではない。WHOは、あらゆる所で、すべての人たちの健康を守り、増進するため、世界各地で働き続ける。

　新しい年になれば、新しい決意を抱く。以下は世界のための、私の決意だ。

　第一に、私たちは大流行を終わらせなければならない。そのために、22年半ばまでに全ての国で70%の人たちにワクチンを接種するという世界的な目標の達成に向け、全ての国が協力し続ける必要がある。

　各国政府が、それぞれに合った公衆衛生や社会的な措置を講じ続ける必要がある。それは、全ての国が懲罰的な措置を受ける恐れなく、変異株の検査や解析、報告をすることも含む。

　そして、私たち全員が、それぞれの役割を果たす必要がある。マスクをしたり、人との距離をとったり、人ごみを避けたり、人と会うなら可能であれば屋外、もしくは屋内でもよく換気された場所で、といったように。

　第二に、グローバル・ヘルス・セキュリティー（世界的な健康安全保障）のために、より強固な世界的な枠組みを打ち立てる必要がある。

　22年、各国は大流行に対処するための世界的な協定をつくる交渉を始める。それは流行や大流行を予防し、備え、検知し、迅速に対応するため世界が必要とするガバナンスや資金調達、システム、手段を強化するものだ。

　第三に、ユニバーサル・ヘルス・カバレッジ（全ての人が適切な予防、治療、リハビリなどの保健医療サービスを、支払い可能な費用で受けられる状態）の基礎として、全ての国は、より強固なプライマリー・ヘルス・ケアに投資しなければならない。新型コロナで、健康が危険にさらされると、あらゆることが危険にさらされることが明らかになった。だからWHOは、健康を増進し、世界を安全にし、弱者に奉仕するために働き続けていくのだ。

　あらゆる場所の全ての人たちにとって、とても幸せで、安全で、健康な22年でありますように。（WHO事務局長 テドロス・アダノム）

＜英語原文＞

＜2021　has　been　tumultuous　but　we　know　how　to　end　the　pandemic　and　promote　health　for　all　in　2022＞

As　2021　draws　to　a　close,　it’s　a　good　time　to　look　back,　and　to　look　forward.

This　has　been　another　tough　year,　but　there’s　also　a　lot　to　be　grateful　for.

While　no　country　is　out　of　the　woods　from　the　pandemic,　we　have　many　new　tools　to　prevent　and　treat　COVID-19.

More　than　8.5　billion　doses　of　vaccine　have　been　administered　globally,　saving　millions　of　lives.

New　treatments　have　been　developed,　which　should　dramatically　increase　access　and　lower　mortality.

But　narrow　nationalism　and　vaccine　hoarding　by　some　countries　have　undermined　equity,　and　created　the　ideal　conditions　for　the　emergence　of　the　Omicron　variant.

And　the　longer　inequity　continues,　the　higher　the　risks　of　this　virus　evolving　in　ways　we　can’t　prevent　or　predict.

If　we　end　inequity,　we　end　the　pandemic.

Through　the　ACT-Accelerator,　which　includes　COVAX,WHO　and　our　partners　are　helping　to　make　vaccines,　tests　and　treatments　accessible　to　people　who　need　them,　all　over　the　world.

As　we　enter　the　third　year　of　this　pandemic,　I’m　confident　that　this　will　be　the　year　we　end　it-but　only　if　we　do　it　together.

Quite　apart　from　the　death　and　disease　caused　by　COVID-19,　the　pandemic　threatens　two　decades　of　progress　on　health.

Millions　of　people　have　missed　out　on　routine　vaccination,　services　for　family　planning,treatment　for　communicable　and　noncommunicable　diseases,　and　more.

However,　there　have　still　been　breakthroughs　and　progress.

WHO　recommended　broad　use　of　the　world’s　first　malaria　vaccine,　which　if　introduced　widely　and　urgently,　could　save　tens　of　thousands　of　lives　every　year.

The　eradication　of　polio　has　never　been　closer,　with　just　five　cases　recorded　in　the　two　remaining　endemic　countries.

And　tobacco　use　continues　to　decline.

Meanwhile,　WHO　and　our　partners　responded　to　crises　around　the　world,　including　stopping　new　outbreaks　of　Ebola　and　Marburg.

To　help　prepare　the　world　for　future　epidemics　and　pandemics,　we　established　the　new　WHO　BioHub　System　for　countries　to　share　novel　biological　materials.

And　we　opened　the　WHO　Hub　for　Pandemic　and　Epidemic　Intelligence　in　Berlin,　to　leverage　innovations　in　data　science　for　public　health　surveillance　and　response.

COVID-19　is　not　the　only　health　threat　the　world’s　people　will　face　next　year.

WHO　will　continue　to　work　around　the　world　to　protect　and　promote　the　health　of　everyone,　everywhere.

A　new　year　brings　new　resolutions.Here　are　mine,　for　the　world.

First,we　must　end　the　pandemic.

To　do　that,　we　need　all　countries　to　work　together　to　reach　the　global　target　of　vaccinating　70%　of　people　in　all　countries　by　the　middle　of　2022.

We　need　governments　to　continue　using　tailored　public　health　and　social　measures,　including　testing,　sequencing　and　reporting　of　variants　by　all　countries,　without　fear　of　punitive　measures.

And　all　of　us　need　to　play　our　part,　with　masks,　distancing,　avoiding　crowds,　meeting　outside　when　possible　or　in　a　well-ventilated　space　indoors.

Second,　we　need　to　build　a　stronger　global　framework　for　global　health　security.

In　2022,　countries　will　start　negotiating　a　global　pandemic　accord　to　strengthen　the　governance,　financing,　and　systems　and　tools　the　world　needs　to　prevent,　prepare　for,　detect　and　respond　rapidly　to　epidemics　and　pandemics.

And　third,　all　countries　must　invest　in　stronger　primary　health　care,　as　the　foundation　of　universal　health　coverage.

COVID-19　has　demonstrated　that　when　health　is　at　risk,　everything　is　at　risk.

That’s　why　WHO　will　continue　to　work　to　promote　health,　keep　the　world　safe　and　serve　the　vulnerable.

I　wish　all　people　everywhere　a　very　happy,　safe　and　healthy　2022.（By Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization）

