[PR]

新型コロナウイルスなど地球規模の問題をめぐり、国連のアントニオ・グテーレス事務総長が朝日新聞に寄稿し、「グローバルな意思決定は手詰まりの状態」と各国の足並みがそろわない現状に懸念を表明した。「世界的な問題解決のパラドックス」と題した寄稿は以下の通り。

手詰まりの状態のグローバルな意思決定

私は国連事務総長として、多くの時間を世界の指導者との対話や世界の動きを追うことに費やしている。いま、我々が国際関係の正念場にいることは明らかだ。グローバルな意思決定は手詰まりの状態で、その核心部分に根本的なパラドックスが存在する。

一方で、世界の指導者の多くは、共通の脅威を認識はしている。新型コロナウイルス感染症、気候問題、規制を受けない技術開発といったものだ。何かしらの対応が必要だと同意はしている。だが、その共通の理解に対して、共通の行動が伴っていないのだ。

実際、分断はますます深まり、あらゆる所で発生している。不公平で不平等なワクチンの提供、貧困層に不利な世界の経済システム、気候危機に対する全く不十分な対応、分断によって利益を得るデジタルテクノロジーやメディアの状況、そして世界中で急速に拡大している社会不安や混乱がある。

共通の課題があるという診断結果を世界が認めているのに、なぜ適切な治療ができないのだろうか。

二つの根本的な原因がある。

まず一つ目に、外交政策が国内政治の投影になりがちなことがある。私は首相を務めた身として、善意であっても国際的な問題が国内政治に乗っ取られることがあるのを知っている。国益は、より大きな世界的な利益に容易に勝りうる。

その衝動は理解できる。連帯が国益にかなう際には、誤った方に向かうことになるとしても。

ワクチンはこの代表例だ。

新型コロナウイルス感染症のようなウイルスが国境にとどまらないことは、誰もが理解している。あらゆる国のあらゆる人々に影響する、もっと危険で新たな変異株の出現リスクを減らすには、全世界に行き渡るワクチンが必要だ。

地球規模のワクチン計画よりも、政府は自国民の保護を優先した。しかし、それは戦略の一部分でしかない。

もちろん、各国政府は自国民の保護を保証しなければならない。しかし、同時に世界でワクチン接種に努めなければ、新たな変異株が出現して拡大して、自国のワクチン計画は無益になってしまうだろう。

二つ目には、いまのグローバルな組織や枠組みの多くが時代遅れであるか、単純に弱く、必要な改革が地政学的な分断によって妨げられている。

例えば世界保健機関（WHO）の権限は、地球規模のパンデミックへの対応の調整に必要な権限では全くない。また、より権限を持つ国際組織は、国連安全保障理事会のように分断によって無力化されているか、多くの国際金融機関のように非民主的だ。

つまり、グローバルガバナンスは、まさに世界が団結して地球規模の課題を解決すべき時に失敗しているのだ。

公衆衛生や住むに適した気候といった人類のウェルビーイングを支える重要な世界の公共財を守るために、我々は国益と世界の利益のなかで協力していく必要がある。

平和や持続可能な開発 実現には改革が不可欠

平和や持続可能な開発、すべての人の人権と尊厳といった世界目標に対する共通の望みを実現するには、改革が不可欠だ。

これは国家主権の問題を考慮しなければならない、難解で複雑な課題だ。

しかし、ただ座視するという選択肢は容認できるものではない。世界は切実に、人々の問題を解決できる、より効果的で民主的な国際メカニズムを必要としている。

パンデミックが教えてくれたように、私たちの運命は一蓮托生（いちれんたくしょう）だ。誰かを取り残すとき、我々は全員を取り残す危険を冒している。最も脆弱（ぜいじゃく）な地域、国、人々が、グローバル政策のパラドックスによる最初の犠牲者となる。しかし、あらゆる場所のあらゆる人々が、直接脅威にさらされているのだ。

朗報は、我々がこの地球規模の課題に対してできることがあるということだ。人類が引き起こした問題は、人類によって解決できる。

「私たちの共通の課題」

昨年9月、私はこれらの問題に関するリポートを発表した。この報告書「私たちの共通の課題」は、ガバナンスの課題に取り組み、21世紀の多国間主義を再活性化するために世界を団結させるロードマップであり、出発点だ。

変化は簡単ではないし、一夜にしてできることではない。しかし、コンセンサスがとれる地点を探り、前進できる方向に向かうことから始めることはできる。多くのことが危機に直面しているからこそ、これは私たちの最大の試金石だ。

影響は既に見え始めている。人々が公共機関の能力に対して信頼を失い始めると、それらの機関の根底にある価値観に対する信頼も失われるリスクがある。世界の至る所で信頼の低下が見られる。私が恐れるのは、共有された価値観までが衰退し始めることだ。

不公正、不平等、不信、人種主義、差別はあらゆる社会に暗い影を落としている。

我々は人間の尊厳と品位を回復させ、人々の不安に答えを持って対応しなければならない。

相互に結びついた脅威の増大、甚大な人々の苦しみ、そして共通のリスクに直面する中で、我々は声を上げて火を消し止めるために行動する義務があるのだ。（軽部理人）

【英語版原文】

グテーレス国連事務総長の寄稿の原文は以下の通り。

The Global Problem―Solving Paradox

As Secretary―General of the United Nations, I spend much of my time speaking with world leaders and taking the pulse of global trends. It’s clear to me that we are at a defining moment in international relations. Global decision making is plagued by gridlock ― and a fundamental paradox lies at the heart of it.

On the one hand, many of today’s global leaders recognize our common threats ― COVID, climate, the unregulated development of new technologies. They agree that something needs to be done about them. Yet that common understanding is not matched by common action.

Indeed, divides keep deepening.

We see them everywhere: in the unfair and unequal distribution of vaccines; in a global economic system rigged against the poor; in the utterly inadequate response to the climate crisis; in digital technology and a media landscape that profit from division; and in growing unrest and conflict around the world.

So if the world agrees on the diagnosis of these common problems, why is it unable to effectively treat them？

I see two fundamental reasons.

First, because foreign policy often becomes a projection of internal politics.

As a former Prime Minister, I know that despite good intentions, international affairs can be hijacked by domestic politics. Perceived national interests can easily trump the larger global good.

This impulse is understandable, even if it is wrong―headed in instances where solidarity is in a country’s self―interest.

Vaccines are a prime example.

Everyone understands that a virus like COVID―19 does not respect national borders. We need universal vaccination to reduce the risk of new and more dangerous variants emerging and affecting everyone, in every country.

Instead of prioritizing vaccines for all through a global vaccination plan, governments have acted to safeguard their people. But that is only half a strategy.

Of course, governments must ensure the protection of their own people. But unless they work simultaneously to vaccinate the world, national vaccination plans could be rendered useless as new variants emerge and spread.

Second, many of today’s global institutions or frameworks are outdated or simply weak and the necessary reforms are impeded by geo―political divides.

For example, the authority of the World Health Organization is nowhere near what is required to coordinate the response to global pandemics.

At the same time, international institutions with more power are either paralyzed by division - like the Security Council ― or undemocratic ― like many of our international financial institutions.

In short ―― global governance is failing at precisely the moment when the world should be coming together to solve global problems.

We need to act together in the national and global self―interest, to protect critical global public goods, like public health and a livable climate, that support humanity’s wellbeing.

Such reforms are essential if we are to deliver on common aspirations for our collective global goals of peace, sustainable development, human rights and dignity for all.

This is a difficult and complex exercise that must take into account questions of national sovereignty.

But doing nothing is not an acceptable option. The world desperately needs more effective and democratic international mechanisms that can solve people’s problems.

As the pandemic has taught us, our fates are tied. When we leave anyone behind, we risk leaving everyone behind. The most vulnerable regions, countries and people are the first victims of this paradox in global policy. But everyone, everywhere is directly threatened.

The good news is that we can do something about our global challenges.

Problems created by humanity can be solved by humanity.

Last September, I issued a report on these issues. Our Common Agenda is a starting point; a roadmap to gather the world together to tackle these governance challenges and reinvigorate multilateralism for the 21st century.

Change won’t be easy, nor will it happen overnight. But we can begin by finding areas of consensus and moving in the direction of progress.

This is our greatest test because so much is at stake.

We are already seeing the consequences. As people start to lose trust in the ability of institutions to deliver, they also risk losing faith in the values that underlie those institutions.

In every corner of the world, we see an erosion of trust and what I fear is

the emergence of a twilight of shared values.

Injustice, inequality, mistrust, racism and discrimination are casting dark shadows across every society.

We must restore human dignity and human decency and respond to people’s anxieties with answers.

In the face of growing inter―connected threats, enormous human suffering, and shared risks, we have an obligation to speak up and act to put out the fire.

António Guterres: Secretary―General of the United Nations