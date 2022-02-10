「世界的な問題解決のパラドックス」　国連事務総長による寄稿

軽部理人
写真・図版
国連のグテーレス事務総長=国連広報センター提供
  • 写真・図版
　新型コロナウイルスなど地球規模の問題をめぐり、国連のアントニオ・グテーレス事務総長が朝日新聞に寄稿し、「グローバルな意思決定は手詰まりの状態」と各国の足並みがそろわない現状に懸念を表明した。「世界的な問題解決のパラドックス」と題した寄稿は以下の通り。

手詰まりの状態のグローバルな意思決定

　私は国連事務総長として、多くの時間を世界の指導者との対話や世界の動きを追うことに費やしている。いま、我々が国際関係の正念場にいることは明らかだ。グローバルな意思決定は手詰まりの状態で、その核心部分に根本的なパラドックスが存在する。

　一方で、世界の指導者の多くは、共通の脅威を認識はしている。新型コロナウイルス感染症、気候問題、規制を受けない技術開発といったものだ。何かしらの対応が必要だと同意はしている。だが、その共通の理解に対して、共通の行動が伴っていないのだ。

　実際、分断はますます深まり、あらゆる所で発生している。不公平で不平等なワクチンの提供、貧困層に不利な世界の経済システム、気候危機に対する全く不十分な対応、分断によって利益を得るデジタルテクノロジーやメディアの状況、そして世界中で急速に拡大している社会不安や混乱がある。

　共通の課題があるという診断結果を世界が認めているのに、なぜ適切な治療ができないのだろうか。

　二つの根本的な原因がある。

　まず一つ目に、外交政策が国内政治の投影になりがちなことがある。私は首相を務めた身として、善意であっても国際的な問題が国内政治に乗っ取られることがあるのを知っている。国益は、より大きな世界的な利益に容易に勝りうる。

　その衝動は理解できる。連帯が国益にかなう際には、誤った方に向かうことになるとしても。

　ワクチンはこの代表例だ。

　新型コロナウイルス感染症のようなウイルスが国境にとどまらないことは、誰もが理解している。あらゆる国のあらゆる人々に影響する、もっと危険で新たな変異株の出現リスクを減らすには、全世界に行き渡るワクチンが必要だ。

　地球規模のワクチン計画よりも、政府は自国民の保護を優先した。しかし、それは戦略の一部分でしかない。

　もちろん、各国政府は自国民の保護を保証しなければならない。しかし、同時に世界でワクチン接種に努めなければ、新たな変異株が出現して拡大して、自国のワクチン計画は無益になってしまうだろう。

　二つ目には、いまのグローバルな組織や枠組みの多くが時代遅れであるか、単純に弱く、必要な改革が地政学的な分断によって妨げられている。

　例えば世界保健機関（WHO）の権限は、地球規模のパンデミックへの対応の調整に必要な権限では全くない。また、より権限を持つ国際組織は、国連安全保障理事会のように分断によって無力化されているか、多くの国際金融機関のように非民主的だ。

　つまり、グローバルガバナンスは、まさに世界が団結して地球規模の課題を解決すべき時に失敗しているのだ。

　公衆衛生や住むに適した気候といった人類のウェルビーイングを支える重要な世界の公共財を守るために、我々は国益と世界の利益のなかで協力していく必要がある。

平和や持続可能な開発　実現には改革が不可欠

　平和や持続可能な開発、すべての人の人権と尊厳といった世界目標に対する共通の望みを実現するには、改革が不可欠だ。

　これは国家主権の問題を考慮しなければならない、難解で複雑な課題だ。

　しかし、ただ座視するという選択肢は容認できるものではない。世界は切実に、人々の問題を解決できる、より効果的で民主的な国際メカニズムを必要としている。

　パンデミックが教えてくれたように、私たちの運命は一蓮托生（いちれんたくしょう）だ。誰かを取り残すとき、我々は全員を取り残す危険を冒している。最も脆弱（ぜいじゃく）な地域、国、人々が、グローバル政策のパラドックスによる最初の犠牲者となる。しかし、あらゆる場所のあらゆる人々が、直接脅威にさらされているのだ。

　朗報は、我々がこの地球規模の課題に対してできることがあるということだ。人類が引き起こした問題は、人類によって解決できる。

「私たちの共通の課題」

　昨年9月、私はこれらの問題に関するリポートを発表した。この報告書「私たちの共通の課題」は、ガバナンスの課題に取り組み、21世紀の多国間主義を再活性化するために世界を団結させるロードマップであり、出発点だ。

　変化は簡単ではないし、一夜にしてできることではない。しかし、コンセンサスがとれる地点を探り、前進できる方向に向かうことから始めることはできる。多くのことが危機に直面しているからこそ、これは私たちの最大の試金石だ。

　影響は既に見え始めている。人々が公共機関の能力に対して信頼を失い始めると、それらの機関の根底にある価値観に対する信頼も失われるリスクがある。世界の至る所で信頼の低下が見られる。私が恐れるのは、共有された価値観までが衰退し始めることだ。

　不公正、不平等、不信、人種主義、差別はあらゆる社会に暗い影を落としている。

　我々は人間の尊厳と品位を回復させ、人々の不安に答えを持って対応しなければならない。

　相互に結びついた脅威の増大、甚大な人々の苦しみ、そして共通のリスクに直面する中で、我々は声を上げて火を消し止めるために行動する義務があるのだ。軽部理人

【英語版原文】

グテーレス国連事務総長の寄稿の原文は以下の通り。

The　Global　Problem―Solving　Paradox

　As　Secretary―General　of　the　United　Nations,　I　spend　much　of　my　time　speaking　with　world　leaders　and　taking　the　pulse　of　global　trends.　It’s　clear　to　me　that　we　are　at　a　defining　moment　in　international　relations.　Global　decision　making　is　plagued　by　gridlock　―　and　a　fundamental　paradox　lies　at　the　heart　of　it.

　On　the　one　hand,　many　of　today’s　global　leaders　recognize　our　common　threats　―　COVID,　climate,　the　unregulated　development　of　new　technologies.　They　agree　that　something　needs　to　be　done　about　them.　Yet　that　common　understanding　is　not　matched　by　common　action.

　Indeed,　divides　keep　deepening.

　We　see　them　everywhere:　in　the　unfair　and　unequal　distribution　of　vaccines;　in　a　global　economic　system　rigged　against　the　poor;　in　the　utterly　inadequate　response　to　the　climate　crisis;　in　digital　technology　and　a　media　landscape　that　profit　from　division;　and　in　growing　unrest　and　conflict　around　the　world.

　So　if　the　world　agrees　on　the　diagnosis　of　these　common　problems,　why　is　it　unable　to　effectively　treat　them？

　I　see　two　fundamental　reasons.

　First,　because　foreign　policy　often　becomes　a　projection　of　internal　politics.

　As　a　former　Prime　Minister,　I　know　that　despite　good　intentions,　international　affairs　can　be　hijacked　by　domestic　politics.　Perceived　national　interests　can　easily　trump　the　larger　global　good.

　This　impulse　is　understandable,　even　if　it　is　wrong―headed　in　instances　where　solidarity　is　in　a　country’s　self―interest.

　Vaccines　are　a　prime　example.

　Everyone　understands　that　a　virus　like　COVID―19　does　not　respect　national　borders.　We　need　universal　vaccination　to　reduce　the　risk　of　new　and　more　dangerous　variants　emerging　and　affecting　everyone,　in　every　country.

　Instead　of　prioritizing　vaccines　for　all　through　a　global　vaccination　plan,　governments　have　acted　to　safeguard　their　people.　But　that　is　only　half　a　strategy.

　Of　course,　governments　must　ensure　the　protection　of　their　own　people.　But　unless　they　work　simultaneously　to　vaccinate　the　world,　national　vaccination　plans　could　be　rendered　useless　as　new　variants　emerge　and　spread.

　Second,　many　of　today’s　global　institutions　or　frameworks　are　outdated　or　simply　weak　and　the　necessary　reforms　are　impeded　by　geo―political　divides.

　For　example,　the　authority　of　the　World　Health　Organization　is　nowhere　near　what　is　required　to　coordinate　the　response　to　global　pandemics.

　At　the　same　time,　international　institutions　with　more　power　are　either　paralyzed　by　division　-　like　the　Security　Council　―　or　undemocratic　―　like　many　of　our　international　financial　institutions.

　In　short　――　global　governance　is　failing　at　precisely　the　moment　when　the　world　should　be　coming　together　to　solve　global　problems.

　We　need　to　act　together　in　the　national　and　global　self―interest,　to　protect　critical　global　public　goods,　like　public　health　and　a　livable　climate,　that　support　humanity’s　wellbeing.

　Such　reforms　are　essential　if　we　are　to　deliver　on　common　aspirations　for　our　collective　global　goals　of　peace,　sustainable　development,　human　rights　and　dignity　for　all.

　This　is　a　difficult　and　complex　exercise　that　must　take　into　account　questions　of　national　sovereignty.

　But　doing　nothing　is　not　an　acceptable　option.　The　world　desperately　needs　more　effective　and　democratic　international　mechanisms　that　can　solve　people’s　problems.

　As　the　pandemic　has　taught　us,　our　fates　are　tied.　When　we　leave　anyone　behind,　we　risk　leaving　everyone　behind.　The　most　vulnerable　regions,　countries　and　people　are　the　first　victims　of　this　paradox　in　global　policy.　But　everyone,　everywhere　is　directly　threatened.

　The　good　news　is　that　we　can　do　something　about　our　global　challenges.

　Problems　created　by　humanity　can　be　solved　by　humanity.

　Last　September,　I　issued　a　report　on　these　issues.　Our　Common　Agenda　is　a　starting　point;　a　roadmap　to　gather　the　world　together　to　tackle　these　governance　challenges　and　reinvigorate　multilateralism　for　the　21st　century.

　Change　won’t　be　easy,　nor　will　it　happen　overnight.　But　we　can　begin　by　finding　areas　of　consensus　and　moving　in　the　direction　of　progress.

　This　is　our　greatest　test　because　so　much　is　at　stake.

　We　are　already　seeing　the　consequences.　As　people　start　to　lose　trust　in　the　ability　of　institutions　to　deliver,　they　also　risk　losing　faith　in　the　values　that　underlie　those　institutions.

　In　every　corner　of　the　world,　we　see　an　erosion　of　trust　and　what　I　fear　is　

the　emergence　of　a　twilight　of　shared　values.

　Injustice,　inequality,　mistrust,　racism　and　discrimination　are　casting　dark　shadows　across　every　society.

　We　must　restore　human　dignity　and　human　decency　and　respond　to　people’s　anxieties　with　answers.

　In　the　face　of　growing　inter―connected　threats,　enormous　human　suffering,　and　shared　risks,　we　have　an　obligation　to　speak　up　and　act　to　put　out　the　fire.

　António　Guterres:　Secretary―General　of　the　United　Nations